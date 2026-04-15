PSL 11: Babar Azam amasses major T20 landmark with half-century against Gladiators

Peshawar Zalmi's Babar Azam celebrates scoring his half-century during their PSL 11 match against Quetta Gladiators at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 15, 2026. — PCB

KARACHI: Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam on Wednesday added another feather to his cap with an unbeaten half-century against Quetta Gladiators in the 23rd match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 here at the National Bank Stadium.

Babar made an unbeaten 71 off just 51 deliveries in Zalmi's comfortable eight-wicket victory over traditional rivals Gladiators, which marked his 100th half-century in T20s.

As a result, the star Pakistan batter became only the fourth batter in the history of the shortest format to achieve the milestone, joining the likes of Australia's David Warner, India's Virat Kohli and England's Jos Buttler.

Warner, who is currently leading Karachi Kings in the PSL 11, holds the top spot on the elusive list with 126 half-centuries, followed by Kohli with 107, while Buttler and Babar have 100 each to their names.

Most half-centuries in men's T20s

David Warner (Australia) – 116 in 435 innings Virat Kohli (India) – 107 in 401 innings Jos Buttler (England) – 100 in 468 innings Babar Azam (Pakistan) – 100 in 341 innings

Notably, Babar's match-winning knock against Gladiators in the recently concluded fixture was his 110th fifty-plus score in men's T20s and helped him draw level with West Indies great Chris Gayle, who had as many scores in excess of fifty runs in 455 innings, 104 more than Babar.

Kings captain Warner also leads the list of batters with the most fifty-plus runs in T20s, followed by Kohli with 116, while Babar and Gayle jointly hold the third spot with 110.

Batters with most fifty-plus runs in men's T20s