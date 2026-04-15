Jason Roy roped in by Karachi Kings for PSL 11 remainder

Quetta Gladiators' Jason Roy plays a shot during their PSL 9 match against Peshawar Zalmi at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 18, 2024. — PSL

KARACHI: 2020 champions Karachi Kings have acquired the services of hard-hitting top-order England batter Jason Roy for the remainder of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11.

The franchise made the announcement through its official social media handles by sharing a graphical banner of the right-handed opener, who has represented England in five Tests, 116 ODIs and 64 T20Is.

Roy has been added to the Kings' squad as United Arab Emirates (UAE) counterpart Muhammad Waseem's replacement, the franchise shared further.

"Welcoming England's destructive opener Jason Roy to the [Kings Squad]. He joins the squad as a replacement for Muhammad Waseem," the Kings captioned the post.

According to the sources, Kings have released the UAE duo of Waseem and Khuzaima Tanveer from the squad due to their national duties, adding that the latter's replacement was expected to be announced soon.

Meanwhile, Roy's addition would bolster the Kings' arsenal as the 35-year-old brings a wealth of experience from playing in the marquee league, having featured in 38 matches across six seasons for Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators.

In his glittering PSL career, Roy has 1260 runs at an encouraging average of 36.00 and a hefty strike rate of 146.51 with the help of two centuries and eight fifties.

He also holds the record of the highest individual score, 145 not out, ever recorded in the marquee league, which came for the Gladiators against Peshawar Zalmi in the 2023 edition.

Updated squad of Karachi Kings for PSL 11

David Warner (c), Hasan Ali, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Khushdil Shah, Saad Baig, Moeen Ali, Azam Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Shahid Aziz, Mir Hamza, Adam Zampa, Hamza Sohail, Aqib Ilyas, Jason Roy, Haroon Arshad, Reeza Hendricks, Ihsanullah and Rizwanullah.