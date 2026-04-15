Daniel Sams hails PSL among world’s best as Lahore Qalandars eye strong finish

KARACHI: Australian all-rounder Daniel Sams has lauded the Pakistan Super League as one of the most competitive T20 tournaments in world cricket, while expressing confidence in Lahore Qalandars’ push for a place in the final stages of the ongoing season.

With the tournament entering its decisive phase, Sams said in an exclusive interview with Geo News that the Qalandars squad is fully focused on maintaining momentum and finishing strongly.

“Yeah, 100 per cent. The guys are really looking forward to what’s ahead. We are going to be playing games quite thick and fast for the rest of the tournament. The aim is to secure two wins here in Karachi, then head back to Lahore and qualify for the finals,” he said.

Reflecting on the standard of the league, Sams praised both the competition and the depth of local talent, noting that the environment continues to challenge and improve his game.

“The competition is among the best in the world. The local talent here is incredible. Even at training, the net bowlers and players in the squads are of very high quality. It is definitely pushing me to become a better cricketer,” he added.

The all-rounder also highlighted the strong dressing-room culture within the Qalandars camp, crediting captain Shaheen Shah Afridi for fostering a positive and player-driven environment.

“The environment has been fantastic. The players gel really well together and it is very much a player-driven setup. Obviously, it is led by Shaheen. We have a lot of fun, but we also train very hard. Hopefully, we can translate that work into performances on the field,” he noted.

Sharing his experience of playing in Pakistan, Sams said the varying conditions provide valuable learning opportunities, particularly in adapting to spin and different pitch behaviours.

“Playing in different conditions always helps improve your game. The bounce here is different compared to Australia, and I enjoy adapting. It is especially useful learning to play spin when the ball is turning, as well as when it is skidding,” he explained.

On personal ambitions, Sams emphasised that team success remains his top priority.

“There are no specific personal goals. It is always about winning the trophy. That is the ultimate aim with any team you represent,” he said.

He also acknowledged the impact of limited crowd presence, describing it as a noticeable absence in the match atmosphere.

“It is unfortunate not to have crowds in the stadium. They bring incredible energy, and every team has passionate supporters. It would have been great to experience the Qalandars fans, but we hope they are supporting us from home,” he concluded.

Lahore Qalandars continue their campaign with growing momentum as they aim to secure a place in the business end of the tournament.