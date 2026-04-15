Rilee Rossouw achieves major PSL landmark in Zalmi clash

Quetta Gladiators' Rilee Rossouw (right) receives commemorative trophy on completing 100 PSL matches at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 15, 2026. — PCB

KARACHI: Quetta Gladiators' experienced batter Rilee Rossouw on Wednesday made history as he completed his century of Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches during the 2019 champions' face-off with traditional rivals Peshawar Zalmi, underway here at the National Bank Stadium.

The top-order batter, as a result, became just the fourth player to feature in 100 PSL matches and the first overseas cricketer to achieve the milestone.

Franchise owner Nadeem Omar presented Rossouw with a souvenir ahead of the aforementioned fixture – a trophy comprising a striking gold gladiator-themed helmet mounted on a wooden base.

"Presented to The Immortal Gladiator Rilee Rossouw for his exceptional performances in the Pakistan Super League from Nadeem Omar, Owner, Quetta Gladiators," the plaque on the base of the trophy read.

For the unversed, Rossouw, who made his PSL debut in the 2017 edition for the Gladiators, has featured in 10 consecutive seasons of the marquee league.

His first three PSL stints came for the Gladiators, with whom he won the coveted title in 2019, before switching allegiance to Multan Sultans.

He remained associated with the Sultans for four editions and won his second PSL title with them in 2021.

The left-handed batter returned to the Gladiators in the 2024 edition and has since then remained with them.

Rossouw is also among the top five run-scorers in the history of the marquee league, having accumulated 2366 runs in 94 innings at a decent average of 31.54 and a strike rate of 144.53 with the help of three centuries and 11 fifties.