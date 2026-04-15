Abdullah Fazal eyes Pakistan call-up through PSL platform

RawalPindiz young batter Abdullah Fazal speaks during a recent interview with Geo News at the Hanif Mohammad High-Performance Centre in Karachi on April 15 2026 — File

KARACHI: Young opener Abdullah Fazal believes the Pakistan Super League serves as the ultimate launching pad for domestic cricketers aspiring to wear national colours, and he is determined to make his maiden season count.

Currently representing RawalPindiz, the emerging batter is making the most of his maiden PSL campaign, combining the excitement of the big stage with a clear focus on consistency and long-term ambitions, he said in a recent interview with Geo News.

“Since the day I started playing professional cricket, my goal was to play in the PSL and perform,” Abdullah said, reflecting on a journey that has brought him to Pakistan’s premier T20 competition.

For the youngster, the league presents a defining opportunity to showcase his talent.

“It’s a very big stage. If I perform here, it can open doors for me to move forward,” he explained, underlining the PSL’s role in shaping careers.

Despite being at the start of his PSL journey, Abdullah is already prioritising consistency over brief, eye-catching performances.

“My effort is to deliver strong performances and help my team win, because that is what ultimately creates opportunities for players,” he added.

Beyond match-day performances, the learning experience has been equally significant. Sharing a dressing room with seasoned professionals and international stars has provided valuable exposure beyond practice sessions.

“There is so much to learn from senior and international players. I’m constantly trying to improve,” he says. “I closely observe their routines, discipline, and the way they train, and try to adopt those habits in my own game.”

As an opener, Abdullah has drawn particular inspiration from Australia’s Usman Khawaja.

“He’s an opener as well, so I watch him carefully during practice and try to learn from him,” he noted.

With clear ambitions and a grounded mindset, Abdullah Fazal remains focused on the bigger picture.

“My biggest aim is to perform well and represent Pakistan,” he concluded.