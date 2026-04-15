Baltimore Orioles’ Craig Albernaz suffers facial injuries after line drive hit

An undated picture of Baltimore Orioles manager Craig Albernaz. — Reuters

Baltimore Orioles manager Craig Albernaz has revealed he sustained multiple facial injuries after being struck by a line drive during Monday night’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Medical examinations confirmed that Albernaz suffered at least seven fractures to his cheek, along with a broken jaw.

Despite the severity of the injuries, he will not require surgery and made a swift return to the Orioles’ dugout the following evening.

The first-year manager acknowledged that his recovery will come with limitations, particularly regarding his diet, as he is restricted to baby food for approximately six weeks. Nevertheless, Albernaz remains determined to continue his duties.

"I kind of have to show up every day. We play every day, to work," the first-year manager said. "This is what we're here for. We're here for the players. We have a game. I'm physically able to be here. So let's go.

"If my jaw was wired shut, I'd still be here. You just strap on and go about your next day."

However, he admitted that certain aspects of his role, such as arguing with umpires, may need to be avoided for medical reasons, though he hinted that instinct might take over once the game begins.

The incident occurred when a line drive off the bat of Baltimore second baseman Jeremiah Jackson struck Albernaz in the dugout. He was immediately escorted to the tunnel, where team medical staff attended to him.

Separately, the Orioles confirmed that second baseman Jackson Holliday has been recalled from his rehabilitation assignment due to mild soreness in his right wrist.

The club noted that such discomfort is not unusual following hamate surgery, and he will be rested for several days.