Sajid Khan reveals details of structured training camp ahead of busy Test schedule

Pakistan spinner Sajid Khan speaks during a special video appearance on PCB Digital during the ongoing red-ball camp at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore on April 15, 2026. — PCB

LAHORE: Pakistan spinner Sajid Khan has offered an insight into the team’s ongoing red-ball training camp, praising its structured approach as the side prepares for a packed upcoming international calendar.

Speaking to PCB Digital, Sajid explained that the camp has been designed to bring together consistent domestic performers and give them ample preparation time before the next cycle of international cricket.

“The camp is going very well. We have invited all the domestic performers. We are preparing for the upcoming ICC World Test Championship cycle,” Sajid said.

“It has been a long season, and we got some time in between, so we have set up this camp for preparation of upcoming series, domestic matches and other events. Everything is going well in the training matches.”

The right-arm bowler emphasised the importance of strengthening Pakistan’s red-ball structure and maintaining consistent preparation across all formats.

“We are focusing on Test cricket and domestic cricket, and camps like this should be set up. The players who join the camp gain confidence, and it is beneficial for all of us,” he added.

Sajid also credited Aqib Javed for organising the camp with a strong framework that goes beyond fitness and nutrition.

“Aqib Javed has organised the camp with a strong structure beyond just fitness and nutrition, which is a positive step for everyone involved,” Khan said.

He also noted that the inclusion of rigorous fitness assessments has given players a solid platform to improve their conditioning.

“We have taken 19 fitness tests, which was a new experience for us as well, but it has been good to carry out regularly. All the facilities being provided by Aqib Javed make this a valuable initiative,” Sajid said.

“Setting up such a camp during the summer is a very positive step, and we will continue to improve further,” he concluded.

For the unversed, the red-ball camp is currently underway with 18 players training in preparation for upcoming Test assignments and will continue until April 20.

Pakistan’s first red-ball assignment this year will be a two-Test series against Bangladesh, provisionally scheduled for May 8 and May 16, with venues yet to be finalised by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), which is expected to confirm details in the coming days.

The national side last played a two-match Test series against South Africa, which ended in a 1-1 draw. Since then, Pakistan have not featured in any red-ball cricket.

According to the Pakistan Men’s Future Tour Programme (2023–27), Shan Masood’s side are next scheduled to tour England for a three-Test series between August 19 and September 13.

Pakistan are also likely to tour the West Indies before that England series, with a two-Test assignment expected in July and August, while Sri Lanka are set to tour Pakistan for two Tests in November.

New Zealand are scheduled to visit in March 2027 for another two-match Test series.