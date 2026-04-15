Stan Moody makes Crucible debut after hospital battle with tonsillitis

An undated picture of British teenager Stan Moody. — WST

British teenager Stan Moody has earned his debut at the World Snooker Championship at the Crucible, qualifying just a day after discharging himself from hospital while battling tonsillitis.

He edged China’s Jiang Jun 10-9, sealing the contest with a superb 104 break in the deciding frame to secure his place in Sheffield.

Moody, 19, revealed he had been unable to eat, drink or speak the day before the match properly and had been advised by doctors to remain in hospital for treatment.

However, he chose to compete regardless, and is now recovering on antibiotics. He described the victory as the most pressurised moment of his young career so far, having fought through significant illness to complete the comeback.

"I was in hospital yesterday," said Moody.

"They said 'we know you're going to say no, but we want you to stay in', but I said 'no, I have a match to play tomorrow', so it was never really in question.

His achievement makes him the first British teenager to reach the Crucible since a 17-year-old Judd Trump in 2007.

Fellow Yorkshire youngster Liam Pullen also secured qualification, defeating Thailand’s Noppon Saengkham 10-8 in a tense final qualifying match in Sheffield.

Pullen had earlier been on course for a maximum 147 break after compiling 14 reds, but narrowly missed the 14th black, finishing on 105.

A successful maximum would have earned him a £147,000 bonus for achieving two 147s across the season, a rare feat recently accomplished by China’s Chang Bingyu during a match against former world champion Luca Brecel in qualifying action.