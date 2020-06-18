Tennis actions set to return in August with Citi Open

Photo: AFP

International tennis will return to action in August with the Citi Open after the ATP announced a revised calendar for the year.

All tennis activities around the world were suspended in March due to coronavirus pandemic and several tournaments were either postponed or cancelled due to uncertain situation around the world.

The new-look ATP Tour calendar intends to resume on August 14 with the Citi Open, the ATP 500 event in Washington, DC, followed by the Cincinnati ATP Masters 1000 event to be hosted at Flushing Meadows in the lead up to the US Open which will be played from August 31 to September 13.

The Madrid Open and the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, ATP Masters 1000 events to be played on clay in Madrid and Rome, respectively will take place in September ahead of French Open in Paris from September 27 to October 11.

The revised calendar also includes the Generali Open, an ATP 250 event in Kitzbuhel, which coincides with the second week of the US Open. However, top 10 singles players will not be eligible to compete there unless they have played and already lost, at the US Open.

The ATP, while announcing the revised calendar, added that it is subject to change and continued assessments will be made relating to health and safety, international travel policies, and governmental approval of sporting events.

“All events will be held under strict guidelines related to health and safety, social distancing, reduced or no fans on-site. The ATP continues to explore all options for additional ATP 500 and 250 events to be added to the schedule, should circumstances allow,” ATP said in a statement.

