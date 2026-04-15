Real Madrid legend Jose Emilio Santamaria dies aged 96

An undated picture of Real Madrid great Jose Emilio Santamaria. — Real Madrid

Real Madrid great Jose Emilio Santamaria has died at the age of 96, the Spanish club confirmed on Wednesday.

The former defender, who was born in Uruguay and later also represented Spain at international level, enjoyed a glittering career with Real Madrid after joining from Club Nacional de Football in 1957.

Over nine seasons at the Santiago Bernabeu, he made 337 appearances and became a cornerstone of one of the most dominant sides in European football history.

During his time in Madrid, Santamaria won four European Cups, six La Liga titles, one Spanish Cup and one Intercontinental Cup, playing a key role in the club's early continental dominance.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez paid tribute, describing Santamaria as one of the great symbols of the club and a defining figure in the generation that built its global legacy alongside legends such as Alfredo Di Stefano, Ferenc Puskas, Francisco Gento and Raymond Kopa.

"Santamaría will always be remembered as one of the great symbols of our club. He was part of a team that will remain in the memory of all madridistas and football fans worldwide," Perez said.

"Alongside Di Stefano, Puskas, Gento, and Kopa, that team began building the myth of Real Madrid. Santamaría always exemplified the values of our club, and until his last moment, Real Madrid was the great passion of his life," he added.

Born in Montevideo, Santamaria won four Uruguayan league titles with Nacional before moving to Spain, where he later became a dual international.

He earned 25 caps for Uruguay, including at the 1954 World Cup in Switzerland, and 16 appearances for Spain, featuring at the 1962 World Cup in Chile.

Following his playing career, Santamaria moved into management, beginning in Real Madrid's youth system before taking charge of Spain’s Olympic team at the 1968 and 1980 Games.

He also led Spain at the 1982 World Cup on home soil and enjoyed a long spell in club management with Espanyol, overseeing 252 matches across seven seasons.

Real Madrid expressed its condolences to his family, teammates and loved ones, adding that Santamaría remained deeply devoted to the club throughout his life.