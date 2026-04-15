Anthony Joshua eyes July return before Tyson Fury super-fight: Eddie Hearn

An undated picture of Anthony Joshua. — Reuters

Anthony Joshua is targeting a return to the ring in July before a potential blockbuster showdown with fellow former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury later in 2026, according to promoter Eddie Hearn.

Hearn confirmed that November is currently the preferred timeframe for the long-awaited all-British clash, although he stressed that no deal has yet been finalised.

Discussions are ongoing with Saudi boxing chief Turki Alalshikh over a proposed two-fight agreement, which would see Joshua fight once in the summer before stepping in against Fury.

Following Fury’s recent victory over Arslanbek Makhmudov, the Gypsy King publicly called out Joshua, insisting the fight should be made without delay.

Joshua, however, has not committed, with Hearn saying negotiations are still progressing but without any major sticking points.

“My instructions from AJ is to make the fight,” Hearn said, adding that both sides are exchanging terms including the timing, location, and Joshua’s interim opponent. He also suggested Joshua’s summer opponent would be of a similar calibre to Makhmudov to prepare him for the step up.

Joshua’s camp is keen for him to have a tune-up bout due to his limited activity in recent years, with just two fights in 18 months, as well as recovery considerations following a serious car accident in December that claimed the lives of two close friends.

Joshua has acknowledged ongoing negotiations but insisted he will only fully commit once contracts are signed, stating he is focused on returning safely and not “ducking” any opponent.

It is pertinent to mention that the potential venues for the Fury fight include Wembley Stadium and Dublin’s Croke Park, although Hearn has raised doubts over the latter due to weather concerns in November.