Sahibzada Farhan opens up on strike-rate criticism from Iftikhar Ahmed

The collage of photos features Pakistan’s opening batter Sahibzada Farhan (left) and all-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed — AFP.

Pakistan batter Sahibzada Farhan has spoken candidly about his domestic T20 performances, selection setbacks and the criticism he faced over his strike rate, revealing how key conversations and a shift in mindset transformed his approach to modern-day batting.

In a recent interview with a local sports platform, Farhan reflected on consistently topping the run charts in the National T20 Cup yet still being overlooked for higher honours.

He said he often felt undervalued despite his strong returns across multiple seasons.

“I finished as the leading run-scorer across the last four seasons of the National T20 Cup, but I was not considered good enough for high-level T20 cricket,” Farhan said.

He also recalled an honest dressing-room exchange with teammate Iftikhar Ahmed, who questioned his scoring rate at the top of the order.

“After the first two seasons, Iftikhar Ahmed had a conversation with me and said, ‘You cannot be playing with a strike rate of 132 as an opener.’ I did not like him saying that and found it odd that he was criticising my low strike rate despite me scoring the most runs across two editions,” he added.

The right-handed batter further highlighted guidance from his coach Abdur Rehman, who stressed the importance of adapting to modern T20 demands and increasing scoring tempo.

“Abdur Rehman, our coach from Peshawar, also told me that scoring at a strike rate beyond 140 would be beneficial for me. I did not truly understand the logic behind it and thought that being the leading run-scorer should be significant in itself,” he said.

The right-handed opener explained that his perspective gradually changed as he worked extensively on power-hitting and intent, eventually reshaping his batting style.

“But I [slowly] realised I need to improve my strike rate and push it closer to 150. I began aiming to be the leading six-hitter in every tournament from that point. I started to practise power-hitting,” he said.

Farhan added that the technical adjustments yielded significant results in subsequent seasons, including improved strike rates and higher six counts.

“I scored at 170–180 (492 runs at 178.90) in the next National T20 Cup in 2023 and hit the most sixes (29 in 12 innings). Then in my last National T20 Cup in 2025, I was again the leading six-hitter with 40 in seven innings and scored three centuries,” he noted.

He further claimed improvements at higher levels of competition, crediting his evolving approach to aggressive batting.

“I hit the most sixes for Pakistan in the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup, and I think I am the leading six-hitter in the ongoing PSL as well,” he added.

The 30-year-old concluded by outlining the intensity of his training regime, particularly his focus on range-hitting and adapting to different types of deliveries.

"You can score big runs, hit sixes, especially during the powerplay, and score at a better strike rate as an opener and I have been working on these for the last one year. There is a lot of effort behind my six-hitting. Asif Ali once said he hits 100 to 120 sixes each day, I also practise in a similar manner. I practise range-hitting with the new ball, old ball, and worn-out balls," he concluded.