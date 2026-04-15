Oleksandr Usyk defends decision to fight kickboxer Rico Verhoeven

An undated picture of World heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. — Reuters

World heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk has said he should be free to make his own choices after facing criticism for putting his WBC title on the line against Dutch kickboxer Rico Verhoeven.

Usyk, who has not fought in boxing since defeating Britain’s Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium last July, is scheduled to face Verhoeven in Egypt on 23 May.

The 39-year-old Ukrainian currently holds the IBF, WBA and WBC world titles, having previously vacated the WBO belt.

Usyk said he now wants to choose his own opponents and career path instead of following others’ demands, even if it means taking on dangerous fighters like Rico.

"A lot of people say why you choose this and not (fight) a boxer. Rico is a great guy, it's a dangerous guy," Usyk told reporters on Tuesday at a press conference in London.

"One time I want to do what I want, not what I need. A lot of time I do what other people need. You have to box this person, or this or this. I say okay. Now I do what I want."

Verhoeven has limited professional boxing experience but has sparred in the past with Tyson Fury and had one bout in 2014, which he won by knockout.

The Dutchman said his weight advantage would make a difference.

"Well, when I land my best punch on him, of course, he will go down, because it's like a 20 kilogram weight difference," Verhoeven, 37, said.

"He's like a built-up cruiserweight. So, I'm like a naturally born heavyweight, so, that's a big difference."