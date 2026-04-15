Shan Masood to lead Test side as PCB eyes Sarfaraz for red-ball coaching duties

The collage of photos features Pakistan's Test captain Shan Masood (left) and former wicketkeeper batter Sarfaraz Ahmed. - AFP

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is set to retain opening batter Shan Masood as the captain of the Test side, while former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed is likely to take over as head coach.

An official announcement regarding both appointments is expected after the board confirms the schedule for the upcoming Test series against Bangladesh.

According to sources, the two Tests are provisionally scheduled to begin on 8 May and 16 May, with the venues yet to be finalised by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), which is expected to confirm them in the coming days.

Sources indicate that Sarfaraz will assume the role for the first time, replacing Azhar Mahmood, while continuing his duties as a national selector.

Masood, who is already leading the red-ball side, is expected to continue in the role as part of the board’s policy of maintaining stability within the Test setup.

Pakistan are likely to feature in three Test series in the ongoing cycle of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025–27, facing Bangladesh, the West Indies and England.

Pakistan played only a two-match Test series against South Africa last year, which resulted in a 1-1 draw. Since then, the national team has not featured in any red-ball fixtures.

In the current coaching structure, Mike Hesson serves as the white-ball head coach, while Shaheen Shah Afridi leads the ODI side and Salman Ali Agha captains the T20I team.

Meanwhile, a red-ball training camp is underway at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore under Sarfaraz’s supervision, alongside national academy coaches. The camp has also highlighted emerging talent, including promising opener Azan Awais.

The 21-year-old has delivered outstanding performances in domestic red-ball cricket.

He topped the batting charts in the 2024–25 season with 844 runs for Sialkot Region and impressed in his debut Quaid-e-Azam Trophy season with four centuries and two half-centuries, playing a key role in Sialkot’s title-winning campaign.

The 21-year-old also scored 578 runs in the President’s Trophy Grade I and continued his rich vein of form in the 2025–26 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, amassing 803 runs to guide his side to the final. Representing SNGPL, he added a further 448 runs to his tally.

Speaking about his development, he said the ongoing red-ball camp at the NCA offers a valuable opportunity to improve his game.

He noted that the past two seasons have been crucial for his first-class career, adding that a recent tour of England helped him adapt to challenging conditions and boosted his confidence.

The young opener reiterated that his ultimate ambition is to represent Pakistan across all formats, with Test cricket remaining a particularly special goal.