Arne Slot admits Hugo Ekitike's injury ‘looks really bad’ after PSG defeat

An undated picture of Hugo Ekitike. — Reuters

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has admitted Hugo Ekitike’s injury ‘looks really bad’ after the striker was stretchered off during the Champions League quarter-final second leg defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

The French forward went down off the ball after around 30 minutes at the Parc des Princes, as Liverpool lost 2-0 on the night and 4-0 on aggregate.

The 22-year-old was seen clutching his ankle in severe pain before being taken off for treatment.

Speaking afterwards, Slot said it was too early to give a clear diagnosis but conceded the situation did not look positive.

"Hugo looks really bad but it is difficult to say how bad," Slot said after the game.

"Let's see. It doesn't look good, that is clear. I didn't see him at half-time and after the game he was already home. I have not spoken to him yet."

He added that Ekitike had already returned home post-match and had not yet been seen by the club’s medical staff.

Liverpool and France defender Ibrahima Konate described the situation as “very hard” for his teammate, particularly with the FIFA World Cup 2026 approaching.

"I think it is bad," he said.

"I don't know, I have heard many things, I have no word to talk about that because with the World Cup coming it is very, very hard for him and I send him my prayers."

Ekitike had started alongside Alexander Isak, who was making his first start since recovering from a broken leg, while Florian Wirtz also featured.

Slot lamented that his three major attacking signings from last summer have rarely been able to play together, though he welcomed Isak’s return.