Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann eyes dream farewell after UCL semi-final return

An undated picture of Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann. — Reuters

MADRID: Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann is allowing himself to believe in a dream farewell after his team held off a spirited fightback from FC Barcelona to secure a place in their first UEFA Champions League semi-final in nine years.

A nervy 2-1 defeat at the Metropolitano proved sufficient for Diego Simeone’s side to progress 3-2 on aggregate, with the final whistle bringing relief and celebration among the home supporters. The result keeps alive Atletico’s ambition of reaching their first final since 2016.

For Griezmann, now 35, the night was filled with emotion. The French forward has confirmed he will depart at the end of the season to join MLS outfit Orlando City SC, drawing the curtain on an outstanding spell in Madrid.

Since arriving from Real Sociedad in 2014, followed by a move to Barcelona and a return in 2022, he has become Atletico’s record goalscorer with 211 goals and numerous assists to his name.

Griezmann expressed relief and confidence after a hard-fought clash, emphasising Atlético’s resilience and focus as they push forward in the competition.

"I'm very happy," Griezmann said.

"It doesn't matter who we face, as long as we're still in it and as long as we're on top form right until the end. It's been a brilliant but tough tie against a top-class side who play really well in Barcelona. It's been a struggle, but we're still in it."

In Spain, glory could come as soon as Saturday with the Copa del Rey final against Real Sociedad in Seville, Griezmann's boyhood club, with Atletico chasing their first domestic cup since 2013 and an end to a four-season wait for any title.