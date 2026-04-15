Sikandar Raza hits back at Imad Wasim over PSL final 'money' comments

An undated picture of Lahore Qalandars all-rounder Sikandar Raza. — X/@LahoreQalandars

KARACHI: Zimbabwe T20I captain Sikandar Raza, currently representing defending champions Lahore Qalandars in the 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), has responded to remarks made by former Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim.

Last year, Imad Wasim made headlines with candid comments about Raza’s dramatic return to the Qalandars’ squad just minutes before the toss in the PSL 10 final at Gaddafi Stadium.

The 39-year-old had taken partial leave from the Qalandars to represent Zimbabwe in a one-off Test match against England in Nottingham.

That match concluded late on Saturday night (Pakistan Standard Time), casting doubt on his availability for the final, nevertheless, Raza rejoined the Lahore Qalandars moments before the toss and took the field against table-toppers Quetta Gladiators.

Imad was then asked to describe Sikandar Raza in a single word, instead, he had offered a broader observation about the financial and physical demands of franchise cricket.

“Like Shoaib Akhtar said — money can do things for you,” Imad had remarked. “If you’re getting paid, you’ll go. I travel a lot too. Sometimes one match ends, and the next day you’re playing another. I have travelled 24 hours straight and gone directly into a match. So yes, money can make different things happen.”

Now, in a recent interview with a local sports platform, the Sialkot-born batting all-rounder has firmly addressed the speculation surrounding his commitment and motivations.

He clarified that his decision was driven by personal values rather than financial incentives, adding that he actually incurred a financial loss by missing earlier matches.

“Regarding Imad Wasim’s comments about money being my motivation to return and play the PSL final — money was not the motivating factor,” Raza said. “My priorities are respect, honour, and loyalty. In fact, money was deducted from my contract for the matches I missed, so his opinion doesn’t bother me because it isn’t true.”

For the unversed, Shaheen Afridi’s Qalandars went on to win the PSL 10 title with a thrilling six-wicket victory over Quetta Gladiators, securing their third championship in the tournament’s history.

Chasing a daunting 202-run target, Lahore made a fiery start, with opener Mohammad Naeem setting the tone. He scored a blistering 47 off 27 deliveries, including one four and six sixes, before being dismissed by Faheem Ashraf.

Abdullah Shafique contributed a dynamic 41 off 28 balls, featuring four boundaries and a six, before being removed by Usman Tariq with Lahore on 115 for 3 after 12.3 overs.

As the pressure mounted and the required run rate climbed above ten, Thisara Perera and Bhanuka Rajapaksa found the going tough.

But Sikandar once again rose to the occasion, smashing consecutive boundaries off Mohammad Amir to shift the momentum. Perera played a key role as well, bringing up a rapid half-century off just 28 deliveries.

With 13 runs needed from the final over, Raza kept his composure, hitting a four and a six to seal the win with one ball to spare.