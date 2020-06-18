Aisam ul Haq Qureshi takes on volley challenge in sherwani and pagri

Aisam ul Haq Qureshi. Photo: File

KARACHI: Pakistan’s tennis star Aisam ul Haq Qureshi has become the latest tennis star to take part in the volley challenge by adding a twist.

In a video uploaded on Qureshi’s Twitter page, the 40-year-old can be seen adding a twist to the challenge with wearing a sherwani and pagri as he completes the challenge.

In a video shared with Geo, Qureshi said he wanted to dedicate the video to all those who tied the knot during the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Qureshi himself got married during the lockdown in Lahore.

Wearing an embroidered sherwani and pagri, Qureshi was filmed hitting around 214 volleys in the two minutes’ long video.

“It wasn’t an easy task,” said Qureshi told Geo News. “Keeping an eye on the ball, maintaining balance and controlling my heavy cloths, it was challenging but it was fun.”

The volley challenge was first initiated by Switzerland’s Roger Federer who posted a video on his social media asking his fans and fellow tennis players to take the challenge and post a video.

Since then several tennis players around the world have responded to the challenge by posting their volleys against wall videos on social media forums.

Earlier, Pakistan’s female tennis player Ushna Sohail had also responded to volley challenge by posting a video on her Instagram account.

