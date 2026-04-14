Pindiz enjoy picnic, Kinsgmen visit SSU headquarters on PSL 11 rest day

This collage of pictures shows RawalPindiz players (left) enjoying a picnic at Sandspit Beach and Hyderabad Kingsmen squad at the SSU Headquarters in Karachi on April 13, 2026. — Reporter

KARACHI: Hyderabad Kingsmen's squad visited the Special Security Unit (SSU) headquarters here on the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 rest day, while Rawalpindiz made the most of their time off with a beach picnic.

During their visit, the Kingsmen squad was briefed on various facilities. The cricketers also visited the unit's shooting range, with some players trying their hand at shooting under supervision.

The franchise presented a signed bat to Deputy Inspector General SSU Maqsood Ahmed, bearing autographs of all team members as a gesture of appreciation.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindiz players headed to Karachi's Sandspit beach for a leisurely outing. The squad spent around three hours by the seaside, enjoying a relaxed team-bonding session.

The players engaged in a game of beach volleyball and also took a speedboat ride, making the most of the break from competitive action. New Zealand cricketer Cole McConchie added to the lively atmosphere by playing music alongside a DJ.

It is pertinent to mention that the two debutant franchises got off to an underwhelming start to their respective PSL 11 campaigns as both Kingsmen and Pindiz lost each of their first four matches.

The Kingsmen, however, managed to force a turnaround by winning the next two games against Karachi Kings and Islamabad United, respectively, but the Pindiz's losing streak was further stretched to five matches following a 61-run defeat at the hands of Quetta Gladiators.

Kingsmen and Pindiz next face each other at the National Bank Stadium here on Thursday in a match significant for both sides as the former would vie to stretch their winning run to three matches, while the bottom-placed team would be eager to taste their maiden PSL triumph.