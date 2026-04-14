Javier Mascherano steps down as Inter Miami coach

An undated photo of former Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano. — Reuters

Javier Mascherano stepped down as head coach of Inter Miami CF on Tuesday due to personal reasons.

Mascherano, 41, was named the coach of the club on November 26, 2024. He guided the Lionel Messi-led squad to an MLS Cup title in 2025.

"I want to let everyone know that, for personal reasons, I have decided to end my tenure as head coach of Inter Miami CF," he said, per the team.

"First and foremost, I would like to thank the club for the trust they placed in me, every employee who is part of the organization for the collective effort, but especially the players, who made it possible for us to experience unforgettable moments.

"I also want to thank the fans and La Familia, because none of this would have been possible without them.

"I will always carry with me the memory of our first star, and wherever I am, I will continue to wish the Club all the best moving forward. I have no doubt that the club will continue to achieve success in the future."

This was the first club coaching job for Javier Mascherano, who has been coaching Argentina's youth national teams since 2021. His squads reached the Round of 16 at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Argentina and the quarterfinals of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Managing owner Jorge Mas applauded the contributions of Mascherano and wished him well in the future.

"Javier will forever be part of this club's history and will always hold a special place in the Inter Miami CF family. Not only for being a key part of unforgettable achievements, such as winning the MLS Cup and the team's historic performance at the Club World Cup, but also for the example he set through his dedication and daily work leading the team," Mas said.

"We respect his decision and are deeply grateful for everything he contributed, wishing him nothing but the very best in his professional and personal future."

Guillermo Hoyos will take over as interim manager for the Herons (3-1-3, 12 points), who return to action on Saturday against the Colorado Rapids in Denver.