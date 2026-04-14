Luis Enrique urges PSG to avoid Liverpool 'trap'

PSG coach Luis Enrique looks on during their Ligue 1 match against Toulouse at the Parc des Princes in Paris on April 3, 2026. — Reuters

Luis Enrique has warned Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to avoid falling into a "trap" against Liverpool as the Champions League holders aim to reach the semi-finals on Tuesday.

PSG head to Anfield protecting a 2-0 lead from last week's quarter-final first-leg in Paris.

Liverpool failed to record a single shot on target as Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scored for Luis Enrique's side.

Despite PSG's dominance at the Parc des Princes and their victory on penalties against Liverpool in the previous season's last-16, Luis Enrique is taking nothing for granted on Merseyside.

Liverpool have a reputation for staging epic comebacks in Europe and they are desperate to salvage a difficult season by advancing to the last four in Europe's elite club competition.

"You need to be really careful, there could be pitfalls and it could be a trap," Luis Enrique told reporters on Monday.

"Everyone says, 'you won the first leg easily and you were much better than opposition'. It might be the case but things can change so quickly in a football match.

"You need to be careful, take care of the details, you need to be ready because you can concede a goal in the first half and the game is still open."

With a two-goal advantage, PSG could be forgiven for adopting a defensive approach as they look to finish off the tie.

But Luis Enrique has no intention of sitting back, urging his players to go for the victory.

"We'll go out there to try and win the game, like we've always done. They'll come out and try to score but I need to ensure my team know we will encounter difficulties in this game, it won't be easy," he said.

"It's still going to be a really tight game, I think, despite what has happened thus far in the tie."

PSG will also have to contend with a raucous Anfield crowd but Luis Enrique is confident they can handle the intimidating atmosphere.

"We know how difficult it is to play in a stadium like Anfield but it's also a source of motivation because we want to play our game, we want to overcome them and win the game," he said.