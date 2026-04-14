Lahore Qalandars set to make Global Super League return in 2026 edition

Lahore Qalandars' Shaheen Shah Afridi (third from left) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their PSL 11 match against Multan Sultans at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 3, 2026. — PCB

KARACHI: Reigning Pakistan Super League (PSL) champions Lahore Qalandars are set to participate in this year's Global Super League (GSL), scheduled to run from July 23 to August 1.

The announcement was made by the franchise on its official social media handles, confirming that the three-time PSL champions will lock horns with the top sides from around the world in the tournament.

Qalandars' upcoming GSL stint will be their second, as they had also featured in its inaugural edition in 2024 and finished fourth in the five-team competition, which saw Bangladesh Premier League's (BPL) Rangpur Riders winning the coveted title.

Franchise owner Sameen Rana expressed delight over the Qalandars' return to the GSL as he termed the tournament a platform to showcase their culture and to fulfil their ambition to reach a global audience.

"We are delighted to return to the [Global Super League]. The inaugural edition was a fantastic platform for high-quality cricket and meaningful global engagement, and we are proud to once again represent Pakistan on this stage," said Rana.

"Lahore Qalandars has always stood for pushing boundaries and this tournament allows us to showcase our talent, our culture, and our ambition to a global audience. I am particularly excited to bring our exciting Player Development Program talent to the GSL this year," he added.

GSL chairman Clive Lloyd welcomed the reigning PSL champions, hailing them as one of the most dynamic and successful sides in T20 franchise cricket across the world, adding that their participation would enhance the competition and the tournament's profile.

"We are thrilled to welcome Lahore Qalandars back to the Global Super League. They are one of the most dynamic and successful T20 franchises in world cricket, with a passionate fan base and a proven track record of excellence," Lloyd stated.

"Their participation significantly enhances the quality and profile of the tournament, and we look forward to seeing them compete at the highest level once again."