Hasan Ali roped in by Yorkshire for Vitality Blast

Pakistan's Hasan Ali celebrates taking a wicket during their first T20I against Bangladesh at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 28, 2025. — AFP

KARACHI: The Yorkshire County Cricket Club on Tuesday announced experienced Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali as their direct signing for the upcoming Vitality Blast 2026, scheduled to get underway on May 22.

According to the club, the right-arm pacer has been brought in as Afghanistan counterpart, Naveen-ul-Haq's replacement, as the latter is set to miss the upcoming season due to an injury.

"The Yorkshire County Cricket Club can confirm that Pakistan international Hasan Ali will join the Club for the duration of the Vitality Blast," the club said in a statement.

"Ali will replace Naveen Ul-Haq who will no longer join up with the White Rose this season due to injury," it added.

We can confirm that Pakistan international Hasan Ali will join the Club for the duration of the Vitality Blast 💥



Ali will replace Naveen Ul-Haq who will no longer join up with the White Rose this season due to injury.



Read more: https://t.co/YbuRhFPg2d pic.twitter.com/d6DHnQksvD — Yorkshire CCC (@YorkshireCCC) April 14, 2026

The club further shared that Hasan will also join Yorkshire's County Championship squads for their matches against Warwickshire at Scarborough and Leicestershire.

Hasan, who has represented Pakistan in 57 T20Is, is currently associated with Karachi Kings for the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11, slated to run until May 3, and holds the joint-third position on the list of leading wicket-takers of the eight-team tournament with nine scalps in five matches.

For the unversed, the upcoming Vitality Blast stint with Yorkshire will be Hasan's fourth, as he has previously enjoyed three successful spells with Warwickshire, across which he claimed 44 wickets at a remarkable average of 14.93.

Yorkshire's General Manager of Cricket, Gavin Hamilton, expressed delight over securing Hasan's services at short notice and expressed confidence that his wealth of experience and skill set will be an invaluable asset for the club.

"Whilst we're naturally disappointed to not see Naveen join us this year, in Hasan we have an exceptional replacement," Hamilton stated.

"He arrives with a wealth of experience and a skillset that we believe will be invaluable to the group. We're delighted to have secured someone of Hasan's quality at such short notice, and everyone at the Club is looking forward to welcoming him to Headingley next month," he added.