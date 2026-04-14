Mikel Arteta says Arsenal players remain motivated as they bid for Champions League title

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta in action during a Premier League match against Bournemouth at Emirates Stadium in London on April 11, 2026. — Reuters

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said we are trying to achieve something that hasn't been done in the history of the club, and we have to have more ambition than anyone else ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League quarter-final second leg against Sporting.

Arsenal, who are chasing two major trophies despite injury concerns, were defeated by Manchester City in the League Cup final and by Championship side Southampton in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Arsenal is bidding for their first Champions League title and a first Premier League trophy for 22 years.

"What we are trying to achieve, it's difficult, challenging, bumpy at times. It's supposed to be like this. You have to confront it," Arteta told reporters on Tuesday.

"We are trying to do something, in this competition, that hasn't been done in the history of the club. That tells you the difficulty of that. It's the first time that we three years in a row in the Champions League quarter-finals.

"If we want to go to the next step, for sure, we have to have more ambition than anyone else. We are doing it, and are very, very close."

The London club is going into the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Sporting with a 1-0 lead.

Arsenal, who are on top of the table with 70 points from 32 games, lost 2-1 at home to Bournemouth in the Premier League, allowing second-placed City to close the gap to six points ahead of their Sunday meeting.

“We have no fear. Pure fire, that's what I want to see from the players, the fans and myself,” Arteta said.

“We are in April with an incredible opportunity ahead of us. Let's go for it. We are putting everything into it.”

The Spanish coach had not provided much on team news, offering no update on midfielder Declan Rice, who missed training.

"We have to wait tomorrow morning to see how a few of the boys are and make the right decision," Arteta said.

"I do not want to speak on what the situation is with Rice. Maybe one of Bukayo Saka or Jurrien Timber will return. We have to wait and see."