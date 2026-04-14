Pakistan captain Fatima requests PCB Chairman Naqvi to launch women's cricket league

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana gestures during their ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match against Australia at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on October 8, 2025. — ICC

LAHORE: National women's cricket team captain Fatima Sana on Tuesday requested the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi to roll out the women's cricket league.

Fatima, while addressing the media here, termed the women's cricket league as long-awaited and emphasised that the initiative would attract foreign cricketers, while the national players would also get more opportunities to play abroad.

She further backed it as essential in bolstering the progress of Pakistan women's cricket.

"We have long been awaiting the Pakistan Women's Cricket League. I would request PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi to launch our league," Fatima told the reporters here.

"It will attract foreign players to Pakistan, while our players will also get opportunities abroad. This will greatly benefit women's cricket. Even Asian countries now have women's leagues, and as our cricket is progressing, such a league is essential," she added.

The 24-year-old, who is set to lead Pakistan in the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026, also expressed satisfaction with the national team's preparations, stating that they were getting a proper opportunity to prepare thoroughly for the first time ahead of the mega event and thus expressed confidence for a good performance in the 12-team tournament.

"For the first time, we are getting a proper opportunity to prepare thoroughly ahead of the World Cup. Before the tournament, Zimbabwe will tour Pakistan, after which we will travel to Ireland. We have also been provided with domestic tournaments, and training camps have been held regularly," said the Pakistan captain.

"We will head into the ICC Women's T20 World Cup with a strong combination and aim to deliver a good performance," she added.

Fatima further shared her determination to deliver consistent performances and win matches for Pakistan.

"I am striving to maintain consistency in my performances. As an all-rounder, I want to win as many matches as possible for Pakistan. We are also working to bring more all-rounders into the team, as it greatly benefits the side."