25 players to partake in women's skills and fitness camp from April 16

Pakistan players train ahead of their ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match against New Zealand at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on October 18, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: A total of 25 national cricketers are set to partake in the women's skills and fitness camp here at the Ghani Glass Cricket Ground from April 16 to 23, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Tuesday.

The shortlisted players include Pakistan's first-choice cricketers, who have been associated with the national team in recent international assignments, alongside six uncapped players – Amber Kainat, Eman Naseer, Komal Khan, Maham Anees, Momina Riasat and Saira Jabeen.

According to the cricket board, the players are selected on the basis of their performances in international cricket as well as in the recently concluded National Women's T20 Tournament, and will be trained by the national team's support staff, led by team mentor Wahab Riaz.

"The players have been selected based on their recent international performances, as well as their performances in the recently concluded National Women's T20 Tournament," the PCB said in a statement.

The training camp will be essential in fine-tuning the Green Shirts' skills ahead of their home white-ball series against Zimbabwe, scheduled next month.

Pakistan's upcoming home assignment will get underway with a three-match ODI series, scheduled to run from May 4 to 9, followed by as many T20Is, slated to be played between May 12 and 15. All six white-ball matches will be played at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi.

Players shortlisted for women's skills and fitness camp

Aliya Riaz, Amber Kainat, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Eman Naseer, Eyman Fatima, Fatima Sana, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Komal Khan (wk), Maham Anees, Momina Riasat, Muneeba Ali, Najiha Alvi (wk), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Pervaiz, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Saira Jabeen, Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan and Umm-e-Hani.