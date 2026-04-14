Jack Draper breaks silence after Barcelona Open heartbreak

Jack Draper of the United Kingdom in action against Federico Agustin Gomez of Argentina in the first round of the men’s singles at the US Open at Louis Armstrong Stadium in Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre on Aug 25, 2025. — Reuters

Jack Draper has broken his silence after he was forced to retire at the Barcelona Open due to a knee injury during his opening match with Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

Draper, who was playing in the first tournament of the clay-court season, started the game by taking the opening set 6-3. However, as the match progressed, his movement became visibly worse.

Amid his struggles, Etcheverry levelled the match by winning the second set with a similar score to the first.

The 24-year-old took a medical break on court and started the match again after strapping was applied just below his right knee before the final set.

Draper appeared to struggle physically after continuing and was broken twice in the third set. He opted to retire when he was trailing by 4-1 in the third set.

Following the match, he took to social media saying he has been trying hard to maintain his fitness, and he will somehow work his way out of this.

"Sad to retire in Barcelona. I’ve tried hard these last months to stay positive and give my all." Jack Draper captioned his post.

"It will take time but I will work my way out of this. Thank you for all the support throughout this process!"

The world number 28 has been carefully managing his workload following a lengthy absence due to an arm injury, which had sidelined him for six months before his return in February.

He had also withdrawn from the recent Monte Carlo Masters as a precaution.