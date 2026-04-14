Manny Pacquiao confident Floyd Mayweather rematch will go ahead

An undated picture of Filipino professional boxer and retired politician Manny Pacquiao. — Reuters

Filipino professional boxer and retired politician Manny Pacquiao has expressed unwavering confidence that his scheduled rematch with Floyd Mayweather on September 19 will proceed as planned, despite recent uncertainty surrounding the bout.

Speaking on Monday, Pacquiao stated that both fighters had already signed contracts and received advance payments, leaving little room for cancellation.

"We both signed the contract and we both got our advance on our purses, so there's no way we're going to cancel this fight," Pacquiao said.

"Even with our first fight, he's a lot do deal with, but the fight happened."

He emphasised that, although negotiations with Mayweather have historically been challenging, their highly anticipated 2015 encounter ultimately took place, reinforcing his belief that this fight will also go ahead.

Earlier this month, Mayweather cast doubt over the event during a public appearance at Caesars Palace, suggesting that the venue had not been finalised and describing the contest as a potential exhibition rather than a professional bout.

His remarks prompted concern within Pacquiao’s camp.

Pacquiao admitted disappointment at Mayweather’s comments, insisting that the agreement they signed clearly outlines a legitimate fight, not an exhibition.

He revealed that he immediately contacted his team to seek clarification, questioning the origin of Mayweather’s statements.

Jas Mathur, chief executive of Manny Pacquiao Promotions, indicated that Mayweather’s remarks may constitute a breach of contract.

However, he confirmed that discussions between both camps are ongoing and progressing positively, expressing optimism that the situation will be resolved.

It is pertinent to mention that despite his business ventures, Pacquiao remains focused on avenging his previous defeat, stating that the prospect of facing Mayweather again continues to fuel his motivation.