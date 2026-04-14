Zion Williamson targets turnaround after frustrating New Orleans Pelicans season

Zion Williamson stated on Monday that he is preparing for a different offseason following another year in which the New Orleans Pelicans failed to reach the NBA playoffs.

The 25-year-old forward admitted frustration that, despite a more consistent run of appearances, the team finished 26-56 and won only 22 of the 62 games he played.

Averaging 21 points per game, Williamson described his campaign as “OK” but insisted that was not sufficient given the Pelicans again missed both the playoffs and play-in places.

He said he needs to broaden his offensive skill set, becoming more versatile and unpredictable in attack, while also contributing more effectively to team success.

This season, Williamson set a personal best by playing 35 consecutive games and featured in more matches than in most of his previous injury-hit years.

However, his career has still been heavily disrupted, with him missing 280 of 556 regular-season games due to a series of injuries.

Looking ahead, he set a target of appearing in between 75 and 82 games next season while also helping the Pelicans return to the playoffs.

The former first overall draft pick from Duke said he plans to seek advice from experienced champions and Hall of Fame figures to improve his approach.

Williamson also expressed confidence in the Pelicans’ front office leadership under Joe Dumars, stating he trusts the organisation’s long-term vision.

He added that remaining in New Orleans is important to him and said he is committed to working on his body, mindset and development going into next season strongly.