Zimbabwe pacer Blessing Muzarabani handed two-year PSL ban by PCB

Blessing Muzarabani of Zimbabwe during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 net session at Arun Jaitley Stadium on February 28, 2026 in Delhi, India. - ICC

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has officially banned Zimbabwe pacer Blessing Muzarabani from the next two editions of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), effective immediately.

Muzarabani was originally set to feature for Islamabad United in the 11th edition of the PSL but later withdrew to take up a lucrative opportunity in the Indian Premier League (IPL), signing with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

He filled a vacancy in the Knight Riders' squad created by the departure of Bangladesh left-arm seamer Mustafizur Rahman.

The decision follows a thorough disciplinary review into the bowler’s failure to honour agreed contractual commitments, which the PCB says undermines the professional framework of the league.

The Board reaffirmed its commitment to the highest standards of professional conduct and the sanctity of contractual agreements within the PSL.

According to the PCB, professional cricket operates on the bedrock of trust and the certainty of agreements.

In this instance, despite a clear offer and an unequivocal acceptance of essential terms — including remuneration and structure — the player chose to disregard these obligations in favour of a conflicting arrangement.

The PCB underscored that once essential terms are agreed through written correspondence, a binding obligation is formed.

Any attempt to resile from such commitments without valid cause constitutes a violation of contractual duties and the principles of good faith that govern global professional sports.

In a statement regarding the sanctions, the PSL emphasised that the integrity of the tournament depends on the consistent and ethical behaviour of all participants:

"Professionalism in franchise-based leagues requires participants to act with transparency and consistency. Entering into a conflicting engagement while a prior binding agreement subsists represents a departure from the expected standards of the game," the statement said.

"Such conduct, if left unaddressed, erodes the reliability of dealings and the confidence that franchises, regulators, and stakeholders place in professional engagements," it added.

The two-year ban serves as a necessary measure to safeguard the professional environment of the PSL.

The league remains dedicated to ensuring that it continues to be a platform where contractual certainty is respected, and where the actions of all players and agents reflect the prestige of the tournament.

While the PSL acknowledges the complexities of modern cricket schedules, it will not compromise on the ethical framework that ensures fairness to franchises and the integrity of the league’s recruitment processes.

The PCB has confirmed that the ban reflects the gravity of the breach and will be enforced with immediate effect across the next two PSL seasons.