Ghana appoints Carlos Queiroz as head coach ahead of FIFA World Cup

An undated picture of Carlos Queiroz. — Reuters

Ghana have appointed Carlos Queiroz as head coach, the country’s football association confirmed on Monday, with the Portuguese set to take charge at his fifth consecutive FIFA World Cup.

Queiroz, 73, stepped down from his role as Oman manager last month after the team failed to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

Ghana were left without a head coach 72 days before the tournament began after parting company with Otto Addo following friendly defeats against Austria and Germany in March.

The Ghana Football Association has appointed experienced Portuguese coach Carlos Queiroz as head coach of the Black Stars, the Ghana national football team.

“The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association, working with all key stakeholders, has appointed Carlos Queiroz as head coach of the senior national team, the Black Stars,” the GFA said in a statement.

Queiroz led Portugal to the round of 16 at the 2010 World Cup and later coached Iran at the last three editions of the tournament, recording three wins in 13 matches.

Born in Mozambique, the former goalkeeper has also held coaching positions with Egypt, Japan, Colombia, and South Africa, and previously led Portugal in the early 1990s.

Ghana have been drawn in Group L alongside Croatia, England and Panama.

The former Real Madrid assistant coach and Iran national team manager also praised Ghana’s football identity and potential.

“Ghana is a nation of talent, pride, and footballing soul. I arrive with respect for its history and belief in its future.”

Queiroz stressed unity and discipline as central pillars of his approach as he begins work with the Black Stars.

“Together, with unity, discipline, and ambition, we will work to honour the expectations of a great football nation.”