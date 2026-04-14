Carlos Alcaraz says race for world number one ranking is focus at Barcelona Open

An undated picture of world number two Carlos Alcaraz. — Reuters

Carlos Alcaraz has said that the chance to quickly regain the world number one ranking from his main rival Jannik Sinner has given him extra motivation heading into this week’s Barcelona Open, although he insists that steady improvement during the clay-court season remains his primary focus.

The Spaniard lost both his Monte-Carlo title at the Monte-Carlo Masters and the top ranking following Sunday’s final in Monaco, but he now has an opportunity to reclaim top spot by winning in Barcelona, a tournament where he has previously enjoyed success.

His prospects have been strengthened by Sinner’s absence from the draw, with the Italian opting for a break after a run of victories at the Indian Wells Open, Miami Open and Monte-Carlo in recent weeks.

"I won't miss him this week," Alcaraz joked in his pre-tournament press conference on Monday.

"I saw that I have to win the tournament here if I want to get the number one ranking back. The battle between Jannik and myself is great. It probably provides extra motivation.

"But we're focused and my mind is set on trying to stay on the path we're on, trying to keep improving. We're clear about what we need to do in training and in matches. That's the main goal, results and points are extra motivation."

Alcaraz, who begins his campaign against Otto Virtanen later on Tuesday, will remain world number two if he fails to win the title.

The Spaniard hopes to play a full schedule on clay this season with events to follow in Madrid and Rome ahead of his French Open title defence beginning in Paris on May 24.

Though stung by his loss to Sinner, the 22-year-old said he would only get better thanks to their growing rivalry.