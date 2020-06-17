Opener Abid Ali. Photo: AFP

Opener Abid Ali on Tuesday said that the upcoming tour of England will be challenging due to the coronavirus pandemic along with the lack of practice but added that with an experienced coaching panel, the Men in Green will be able to tackle the challenges ahead.

Abid, while speaking in a teleconference, stated that having nearly one and a half month ahead of the series in England will provide the side ample time for the preparation.

"It's a challenge with the current circumstances but this tour is very important. All the players are looking forward to it," he said.

He further said that the West Indies' tour of England will give them enough opportunity to understand the conditions.

"The West Indies playing in England will give us a lot of opportunity to observe the situation and conditions. As we are going for around one and a half month before the series, we will have enough time for preparation. We also have a very experienced coaching staff,” he added.

“We need to strengthen ourselves mentally to cope the situation. We must take full precaution and focus on cricket,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, the cricketer brushed aside doubts over English conditions.

"I am used to English conditions because I have played league cricket for three years there," he said.

"I am not even bothered by the English bowlers; all I have to do is see the ball and play."

Abid Ali confident in overcoming England challenge