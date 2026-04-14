Jack Draper retires in Barcelona Open first round amid injury struggles

An undated picture of Britain’s Jack Draper. — Reuters

Britain’s Jack Draper was forced to retire from his opening match at the Barcelona Open after suffering a knee injury during his clash with Tomás Martín Etcheverry.

Draper, competing in his first outing of the clay-court season, made a strong start by taking the opening set 6-3. However, his movement visibly deteriorated as the match progressed, allowing Etcheverry to level the contest by claiming the second set by the same scoreline.

The 24-year-old received medical treatment on court, with strapping applied just below his right knee ahead of the deciding set.

Despite continuing, Draper struggled physically and was broken twice in the third set. Trailing 4-1 and clearly hampered, he opted to retire, bringing a premature end to his campaign.

The world number 28 has been carefully managing his workload following a lengthy absence due to an arm injury, which had sidelined him for six months prior to his return in February.

He had also withdrawn from the recent Monte Carlo Masters as a precaution.

In a message shared on Instagram, Draper expressed disappointment but remained optimistic about his recovery, thanking supporters for their encouragement.

"Sad to retire in Barcelona. I've tried hard these last months to stay positive and give my all," Draper posted on Instagram.

"It will take time but I will work my way out of this. Thank you for all the support throughout this process."

Meanwhile, fellow Briton Cameron Norrie advanced to the second round after overcoming Switzerland’s Stan Wawrinka in a hard-fought three-set encounter.

Norrie eventually prevailed 6-4, 6-7 (5-7), 6-4 and will next face American Ethan Quinn.