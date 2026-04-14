Lamine Yamal inspired by LeBron James ahead of UCL clash

An undated picture of basketball icon LeBron James and FC Barcelona Lamine Yamal. — Reuters

Lamine Yamal has revealed he is drawing inspiration from basketball icon LeBron James as FC Barcelona prepares for a crucial UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg against Atlético Madrid.

Barcelona face an uphill battle after a 2-0 first-leg defeat, but the 18-year-old winger is looking to one of sport’s greatest comebacks for motivation.

Building on this inspiration, Yamal recently changed his social media profile picture to James, referencing the NBA star’s role in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ historic 3-1 series turnaround against the Golden State Warriors in the 2016 Finals.

Expanding on his admiration, and speaking ahead of Tuesday’s clash, Yamal said James is “one of the references” inspiring him.

He added that he has been reflecting on that comeback and hopes to replicate a similar outcome with Barça.

"Lebron is of the references that is inspiring me for the game," Yamal said.

"I put it as my photo for that reason. I am thinking about how he did it [in 2016] and hoping for the same result for us."

Despite his age, Yamal has embraced responsibility this season, contributing 22 goals and 18 assists in 43 appearances.

He insists the pressure does not faze him, describing it as a ‘virtue’ rather than a burden, while emphasising the collective strength of the squad.

Barcelona will need a composed yet aggressive performance at the Metropolitano to overturn the deficit.

Manager Hansi Flick acknowledged the challenge but remains optimistic, urging his side to be brave in attack while maintaining defensive stability.

With key players missing through injury and suspension, the task is far from straightforward. However, inspired by belief and history, Yamal and Barcelona are determined to fight for a place in the semi-finals.