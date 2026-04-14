Mohsin Naqvi breaks silence on reports of becoming next ICC chairman

ACC President Mohsin Naqvi speaks during its Annual General Meeting in Dhaka on July 24, 2025. — PCB

KARACHI: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Monday rebuffed the rumours suggesting that he was set to succeed India's Jay Shah as the new International Cricket Council (ICC) chief.

Rumours were rife on social media earlier this week, suggesting Naqvi, who is also the President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), was braced for a triple role in the cricketing world by becoming the new chief of the apex body, currently headed by Shah.

However, while addressing the media here at the National Bank Stadium after the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 match between Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans, Naqvi categorically dismissed the speculations.

"No, there are a lot of things already," said Naqvi when asked whether he could be the next ICC Chairman.

The PCB chairman further shared that he would request Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif again to allow fans to witness the ongoing PSL 11 at the stadia.

"I will speak again to the prime minister regarding the crowd," Naqvi told the media in Karachi, saying the PCB would make every effort to bring spectators back to the stadium.

However, the PCB chief stressed the need to consider ongoing global crises stemming from the Middle East conflict.

His comments came days after PCB announced that PSL matches would be held without spectators as part of the government's austerity measures amid the ongoing regional crisis.

At the time, Naqvi announced limiting the tournament to two venues, Karachi and Lahore. He added that the decision aimed to reduce public movement.

The decision followed the government's wide-ranging austerity and savings plans to deal with the prevailing global fuel crisis.

Later, several franchise owners called for the return of spectators, emphasising that fan presence was integral to the league’s atmosphere and identity.

They appealed to both the prime minister and the chief ministers to permit crowds in stadiums during the ongoing edition.

While he announced his intention to ensure spectators' return to the stands, Naqvi ruled out any changes to the schedule.