Warriors' Stephen Curry to remain on minutes restriction for play-in game

Stephen Curry played 29 minutes in Sunday's away loss to the Clippers

By Web Desk
April 13, 2026
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) dribbles against the Sacramento Kings in the third quarter at Chase Center in San Francisco on April 7, 2026. — Reuters

Stephen Curry will be used carefully in the Golden State Warriors' play-in game against the host Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night, as the four-time NBA champion will be on a minutes restriction.

The 12-time All-Star point guard has not exceeded 29 minutes in any of the four games he played since making a comeback after a 27-game absence with a right knee injury.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr confirmed on Sunday that Curry will be given restricted minutes in a do-or-die home game at Inglewood. Insiders estimated his maximum court time would be about 32 minutes.

Curry, 38, scored 24 points on 7-of-14 shooting, including six rebounds and three assists in Sunday's 115-110 away loss to the Clippers in the regular-season finale, where he played 29 minutes.

Out of the eight play-in teams, the 10th-seeded Warriors (37-45) are the only ones to end the campaign with a losing record. They must defeat the Clippers in the play-in tournament and then take down the winner between the Phoenix Suns and Portland Trail Blazers to secure the No. 8 seed for the NBA Playoffs.

In the current season, Stephen Curry has averaged 26.6 points, 4.7 assists and 3.6 rebounds in 43 games (41 starts).

This is the two-time league MVP's 17th season with Golden State.

Curry had the NBA's top-selling jersey during the 2025-26 regular campaign, followed by the Los Angeles Lakers' Luka Doncic and the New York Knicks' Jalen Brunson, the league announced on Monday.

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