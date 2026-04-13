Warriors' Stephen Curry to remain on minutes restriction for play-in game

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) dribbles against the Sacramento Kings in the third quarter at Chase Center in San Francisco on April 7, 2026. — Reuters

Stephen Curry will be used carefully in the Golden State Warriors' play-in game against the host Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night, as the four-time NBA champion will be on a minutes restriction.

The 12-time All-Star point guard has not exceeded 29 minutes in any of the four games he played since making a comeback after a 27-game absence with a right knee injury.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr confirmed on Sunday that Curry will be given restricted minutes in a do-or-die home game at Inglewood. Insiders estimated his maximum court time would be about 32 minutes.

Curry, 38, scored 24 points on 7-of-14 shooting, including six rebounds and three assists in Sunday's 115-110 away loss to the Clippers in the regular-season finale, where he played 29 minutes.

Out of the eight play-in teams, the 10th-seeded Warriors (37-45) are the only ones to end the campaign with a losing record. They must defeat the Clippers in the play-in tournament and then take down the winner between the Phoenix Suns and Portland Trail Blazers to secure the No. 8 seed for the NBA Playoffs.

In the current season, Stephen Curry has averaged 26.6 points, 4.7 assists and 3.6 rebounds in 43 games (41 starts).

This is the two-time league MVP's 17th season with Golden State.

Curry had the NBA's top-selling jersey during the 2025-26 regular campaign, followed by the Los Angeles Lakers' Luka Doncic and the New York Knicks' Jalen Brunson, the league announced on Monday.