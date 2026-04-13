Eddie Hearn reveals reason behind Anthony Joshua not facing off with Tyson Fury

An undated photo of Anthony Joshua (left) and his promoter Eddie Hearn. — Reuters

Eddie Hearn has explained the reason behind Anthony Joshua not facing off with Tyson Fury following the ‘Gypsy King’ victory over Arslanbek Makhmudov.

Following the Saturday fight against Makhmudov, Fury and his team claimed that they had signed a deal for the fight and that Joshua is not stepping into the ring.

"He was brought here tonight for a reason, to get in that ring and make a face-off and get the fight done. I've signed. I signed months ago. I don't know if he signed," Fury said.

The bout was shown live on Netflix, with the broadcaster stoking the fire by saying on social media that the fight was set for the autumn, but Fury's camp are unsure whether that's the case.

Frank Warren, Fury's promoter, said: "The only one who can confirm that is AJ. It's one man holding the fight up."

In his post-fight press conference, Fury added that he wants to fight against AJ, or he will retire from boxing yet again.

"If it isn't Anthony Joshua next, I'm not interested in boxing. It's either him or I'm gone again," Fury said.

Anthony Joshua's camp have responded to the claims of Tyson Fury and team, with promoter Eddie Hearn confirming that AJ didn't get into the ring as "nothing is signed."

“He’s not into it if the fight’s not done. How many times have we been here before? Years and years, and it’s never happened. Until I see you across the ring, it’s all hype,” Hearn told Pro Boxing Fans.

“He always has done, and that’s why the fight never happened. AJ’s just saying, ‘Look, you need me. You’re calling me, and you’ll get me.’ Very confident the fight will happen. But at the moment, nothing signed.”