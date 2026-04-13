Mohammad Haris achieves major PSL landmark during Sultans clash

Peshawar Zalmi's Mohammad Haris watches the ball after playing a shot during their PSL 11 match against Multan Sultans at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 13, 2026. — PSL

KARACHI: Peshawar Zalmi's wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Haris completed his 1000 Pakistan Super League (PSL) runs during their match against Multan Sultans, underway here at the National Bank Stadium.

Haris, who entered the top-of-the-table clash of the ongoing PSL 11 with 981 runs to his name, reached the milestone when he hit Sultans' Mohammad Nawaz for a six on the fifth delivery of the third over of Zalmi's innings.

As a result, Haris became the 31st player in the history of the marquee league to breach the thousand-run barrier, joining the likes of Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez and Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Haris was eventually dismissed by veteran pacer Peter Siddle in the fifth over and walked back after a blistering 40 off just 17 deliveries, studded with four sixes and three fours.

The 40-run knock, which gave Zalmi a flamboyant start in the top-of-the-table clash, took Haris's PSL runs tally to 1021 in 42 innings at a modest average of 24.30 and a strike rate of 164.59, featuring four half-centuries.

Meanwhile, when this story was filed, the 2017 champions had scored 59/1 in six overs, with captain Babar Azam and in-form Kusal Mendis unbeaten on 14 and seven, respectively.

The ongoing fixture holds great significance for both Zalmi and Sultans as the winner would clinch the top spot in the PSL 11 standings, currently held by the 2017 champions with nine points after five games, closely followed by Sultans, who have eight points after as many matches.

Playing XI

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris, Kusal Mendis (wk), Farhan Yousaf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Michael Bracewell, Abdul Samad, Aamer Jamal, Sufiyan Muqeem, Shoriful Islam and Nahid Rana.

Multan Sultans: Sahibzada Farhan, Steve Smith, Ashton Turner (c), Shan Masood, Josh Philippe (wk), Muhammad Nawaz, Arafat Minhas, Peter Siddle, Muhammad Waseem Jnr, Muhammad Ismail and Faisal Akram.