Tyson Fury reveals scheduled fights for 2026

Tyson Fury celebrates winning his fight against Arslanbek Makhmudov at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on April 11, 2026. — Reuters

Tyson Fury revealed that he has signed a three-fight deal for this year, and he is not going to retire after just one fight.

While the media is just giving hype to the potential fight between Anthony Joshua and the ‘Gypsy King’, Fury has made it clear that his return was not just a money-grabbing one-fight retirement plan.

Fury made a dominant return to the ring, securing a comfortable unanimous points victory over Arslanbek Makhmudov at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.

Fury delivered a commanding performance across all 12 rounds, with scorecards of 120–108, 120–108 and 119–109.

In the early hours of Sunday, Fury, while talking to reporters at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, said that he is not focused on specific names and wants three fights this year.

“I’ve signed a three-fight deal for this year.” Fury said.

“Regardless of who’s next? I want three fights. I’m not coming back for just one fight and that will do me. If I’m back boxing, I want to stay busy.”

Tyson Fury had earlier mentioned that he wasn’t interested in fighting Moses Itauma or Daniel Dubois. He hadn’t mentioned any other boxers by name that he didn’t want to fight, but it became apparent that Fury’s return is not a stop-start project.

Fury had earlier refused to fight with Moses Itauma and Daniel Dubois. He had not mentioned any other boxers that he wasn’t interested in, but it became clear that the former world champion’s return is not a stop-start project.

“The good thing about it is that there are no belts to hold me back with a mandatory,” Fury added.

“I’m literally an open book to fight anybody really. Do you know what I mean? There is nothing that is going to stop me.”