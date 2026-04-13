PSL 11: Multan Sultans win toss, elect to bowl first against Peshawar Zalmi

Multan Sultans captain Ashton Turner (right) flips the coin as Peshawar Zalmi's Babar Azam makes the call at the toss for their PSL 11 match at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 13, 2026. — PCB

KARACHI: Multan Sultans have won the toss and opted to field first against leaders Peshawar Zalmi in the 21st match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 here at the National Bank Stadium on Monday.

Playing XI

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris, Kusal Mendis (wk), Farhan Yousaf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Michael Bracewell, Abdul Samad, Aamer Jamal, Sufiyan Muqeem, Shoriful Islam and Nahid Rana.

Multan Sultans: Sahibzada Farhan, Steve Smith, Ashton Turner (c), Shan Masood, Josh Philippe (wk), Muhammad Nawaz, Arafat Minhas, Peter Siddle, Muhammad Waseem Jnr, Muhammad Ismail and Faisal Akram.



Head-to-head

Sultans and Zalmi have come face-to-face 18 times, and the former dominate the head-to-head record with 11 victories, while the 2017 champions have just seven triumphs to their name.

Their most recent meeting came in the previous edition of the marquee league, which saw Zalmi ease past Sultans by seven wickets, following their massive 120-run victory in the early phase of the tournament.

Matches: 18

Multan Sultans: 11

Peshawar Zalmi: 7

Form Guide

The two teams enter the fixture with not all but similar momentum, as Zalmi are unbeaten after playing five matches, winning four, while their match against Islamabad United was abandoned due to rain in Lahore. The 2017 champions, as a result, sit at the summit of the standings with nine points.

Sultans, on the other hand, also have four victories from their first five matches, but have one defeat, which came against defending champions Lahore Qalandars in the rain-hit match at the latter's home venue.

Peshawar Zalmi: W, W, W, NR, W (most recent first)

Multan Sultans: W, W, L, W, W