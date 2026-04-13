South Africa announce squad for home T20I series against India

South Africa's Tumi Sekhukhune (centre) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their fifth T20I against New Zealand at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on March 25, 2026. — Cricket South Africa

JOHANNESBURG: The Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Monday announced a 15-member squad for the five-match home T20I series against India, scheduled to run from April 17 to 27.

Proteas' squad for their final assignment ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, slated to commence on June 12, marked substantial changes, with wicketkeeper batter Tebogo Macheke earning her maiden call-up, replacing injured Karabo Meso.

Furthermore, all-rounder Eliz-Mari Marx returned to South Africa's T20I setup in place of seamer Masabata Klaas, while experienced Marizanne Kapp remained unavailable for the final home series before the mega event as she continues to recover from illness.

Meanwhile, the rest of the South Africa squad remained the same that took on New Zealand in a five-match away series in March as top-order batter Anneke Bosch managed to retain her place after stepping in for Dane van Niekerk, who had suffered an injury.

SQUAD ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨



The South African Women’s National Selection Panel has today announced the Proteas Women squad that will take on India in a five-match T20 International (T20I) series on home soil from 17–27 April.



The Proteas’ final home international series of the… pic.twitter.com/qw38HYtIVS — Proteas Women (@ProteasWomenCSA) April 13, 2026

South Africa head coach Mandla Mashimbyi termed the upcoming home series against India a "quick turnaround" but stressed that the side was eager to grow and improve, as it serves as the final opportunity to fine-tune their preparations for the T20 World Cup.

"It is a quick turnaround, for sure, but a T20I series against India at home will always be special.

"The group remains largely the same for this tour. While we have learnt a lot about ourselves as a team on the recent trip to New Zealand, we are also very excited to get back on the field and express our eagerness to grow and improve with every game and training session.

"As a team, we are always looking to evolve, and the introduction of new voices brings fresh perspective and renewed energy to the group. This next phase gives us an opportunity to challenge ourselves further as we continue our preparations towards the World Cup."

South Africa squad for T20I series against India:



Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Ayabonga Khaka, Sune Luus, Tebogo Macheke, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Kayla Reyneke, Tumi Sekhukhune and Chloe Tryon.