Will see drastic improvement when I return: Fakhar Zaman

Opening batsman Fakhar Zaman. Photo: AFP

Opening batsman Fakhar Zaman has acknowledged his shortcomings and said that he will return as an improved cricketer for the Men in Green's upcoming tour of England in August.

Zaman, while speaking to media online, admitted that he let overconfidence get the best of him in past performances but clarified that he has now worked on his approach and mental strength.

"I will be honest about it, I had become overconfident. I was told to play with a free mind. I had started attacking every ball without judging its merit and that approach affected me negatively," he said.

"During the break I worked on myself. I analysed areas of improvement and have worked on it. I have worked on my mental strength as well."

The 30-year-old, who has represented Pakistan in 46 ODIs and 34 T20Is, brushed aside the fear that changing his approach could hamper his strike rate and said that his approach will be according to team’s situation and delivery of the ball.

The batsman, who holds the record of Pakistan’s highest individual ODI score- 210 runs, agreed that the series against England will be decisive for his career as it will decide his future for the national team.

"This is very important series for me. The three T20Is will be crucial for my career and will decide my future with the team. I will try to give my best and regain my permanent place in the squad," he said.

"I did well in start of my career in 2017 and 2018 but couldn’t do much in 2019. But, I have worked hard recently and I am confident that I will be better than what I was before" he said.

Zaman added that he was keen to work along side batting coach Younis Khan and will seek guidance from the batting great in order to make a strong comeback.

The opening batsman further said that he was looking forward to the tour of England after months of no action.

"The present scenario is very difficult for sportsmen as they’ve not been able to do their activities and all are eager for sports to resume. This is a positive step and I am looking forward to the tour," he said.

"Pakistan has a good track record in England and I am confident that team will do well this time too."

Pakistan has announced a squad comprised of 29 players and 14 officials for the tour and team is likely to fly to England via chartered plane in start of July.

The players and officials will have to remain confined within their hotels and stadiums however, Zaman feels that it is blessing in disguise.

"It will provide us the opportunity to spend time with each other and work on collective strategies," he said.

Meanwhile the batsman also shared his thoughts on the new saliva ban.

"I am not sure how the ban on use of saliva will affect cricket. We’ll only know when we play but I believe that bowlers will find some alternate way to shine the ball."

