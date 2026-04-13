Novak Djokovic congratulates Jannik Sinner after his Monte Carlo Masters win

This collage of photos shows Novak Djokovic (left) and Jannik Sinner. — Reuters

Novak Djokovic has congratulated Jannik Sinner after his Monte Carlo Masters win, defeating Carlos Alcaraz in the final.

Italy's Jannik dethroned defending champion Alcaraz 7-6(5), 6-3 in Sunday's final to claim his first Masters title on clay and snatch back the world number one ranking from the Spaniard.

It marked Sinner's fourth consecutive Masters 1000 crown following triumphs in Paris, Indian Wells and Miami, and his eighth Masters title overall.

Sinner has become the second man to win the ‘Sunshine Double’ and Monte Carlos Masters in the same season.

The Italian has matched the record of Djokovic, who won the first three Masters events of the year in 2015.

Novak Djokovic took to Instagram to congratulate the player who emulated him.

Djokovic wrote: “Molto forte. Bravo Jannik!” and the Serbian was not the only one to congratulate the new world number one.

Alcaraz also graciously wrote: “Well deserved Jannik.” while Coco Gauff sent applauding emojis.

Sinner’s countryman, Fabio Fognini, who bid farewell to tennis in 2025, also made a joke with his former teammate.

“It was time… At least you won a tournament like mine,” joked Fognini before adding a compliment: “BRAVO.”

Italian tennis star’s victory over Alcaraz ensured that he would spend at least one more week at the number one position on the ATP Tour rankings.

The week at the top position is Jannik’s 67th cumulative week at the summit of the ATP Tour, which has seen him left behind Alcaraz, who has 66 weeks as world number one in his career.

Jannik Sinner will now be aiming at the Madrid Open and Italian Open to complete a clean sweep at Masters events.