Schedule announced for ILT20 season five

Desert Vipers celebrate after lifting the ILT20 title with victory over MI Emirates at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, on January 4, 2026. — ILT20

The fifth season of the UAE’s ILT20 league will begin on November 22 this year and run until December 20, featuring the usual 34 matches — 30 in the league stage and four playoffs — across the three main cricket venues in the region: Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

The final will once again be held in Dubai, as has been the case in all four previous editions.

The tournament window has been adjusted once again, having been shifted before the previous season from January-February to December-January, and now scheduled even earlier.

The change has been made to avoid clashes with other major franchise leagues taking place during the same period, including the SA20, which is set to begin after January 10 next year.

"We are delighted with Season 4's success," David White, the ILT20 chief executive said in a statement on Monday. "The broadcast numbers, spectators' interest and participation of the biggest T20 stars made the tournament a massive success as the quality of the league grew further.

"The aILT20 continues to make massive strides and our strategic partnerships with Saudi Arabia Cricket Federation and Kuwait Cricket are already making a big impact. This year, these partnerships will be consolidated further through our development tournaments, which will be played in both countries prior to Season 5."

As with the previous season, an auction will be held for the six franchises — defending champions Desert Vipers, Gulf Giants, MI Emirates, Dubai Capitals, Sharjah Warriorz and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders — to finalise their squads ahead of the new campaign.

“We are already gearing up for this year’s auction,” White said.

Among the six teams, Desert Vipers, Gulf Giants, MI Emirates and Dubai Capitals have previously lifted the ILT20 title.