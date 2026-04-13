BCCI issues show-cause notice to Rajasthan Royals manager

Rajasthan Royals manager Romi Bhinder pictured while using a phone in the dugout during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on April 10, 2026. — X

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has issued a show-cause notice to the Rajasthan Royals following an incident in which the team’s manager, Romi Bhinder, was spotted using a mobile phone in the dugout during the IPL 2026 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

As per IPL regulations, carrying a mobile phone into the dugout is strictly prohibited under the protocols enforced by the BCCI’s Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU).

A viral clip on social media appeared to show Rajasthan batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi glancing at Bhinder’s phone during the game.

Under the IPL’s Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA) rules, the use of mobile phones is permitted only in the dressing room. While the team manager is allowed to carry a phone into that area, only the team analyst may use electronic devices during play.

The BCCI has now taken note of the alleged breach and served a formal notice to the Royals’ management.

The governing body is currently reviewing the circumstances surrounding Bhinder’s use of the device. BCCI official Devajit Saikia confirmed that while certain individuals, including team managers, are permitted to possess phones, the protocol explicitly forbids their use in the dugout.

“We need to thoroughly examine where exactly the incident took place and whether the phone was actually used,” Saikia said. He stressed the importance of gathering all available evidence, including pictures and video footage, before reaching a conclusion.

IPL chairman Arun Dhumal confirmed that the ACSU would investigate and submit a report.

“We have asked the ACSU to investigate and file a report on the incident,” Dhumal said. Two anti-corruption managers, appointed by the head of the BCCI’s ACSU, are responsible for supervising the PMOA and ensuring all protocols are properly enforced.

A potential medical exemption has emerged at the centre of the controversy. According to reports, Bhinder has previously suffered serious medical emergencies, including collapsed lungs, which required critical care and a prolonged hospital stay in Nagpur.

A source close to the matter has revealed that the individual in question has been dealing with serious health complications in recent weeks, which have significantly impacted his physical condition and day-to-day activities.

Despite these challenges, he has remained associated with the team in a limited capacity, continuing to fulfil various responsibilities within the franchise setup.

“Both of his lungs had collapsed, and that medical emergency meant he spent nearly a month in a Nagpur hospital,” the source stated.

“Romi has lost more than ten kilos due to medical issues. He also has asthma, which means he is advised not to walk long distances or climb stairs frequently. He is with the team and performs various roles for the franchise, so he knows the rules and regulations. But the phone was in his possession for medical reasons," he added.

"Besides, possessing a mobile phone and a laptop in the dugout is allowed under the protocol. The only issue was usage, but again, he was not making or receiving any calls. He was just scrolling on his phone. He has time and will try to explain his point of view to the ACSU officials.”

A former ACSU official explained that while a mobile phone may be carried into the dugout in cases of medical emergency, calls can only be received or made from the dressing room. The BCCI is expected to make a final determination after reviewing all evidence.