One Pakistan player named in Desert Vipers' squad for Global Super League 2026

Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan celebrates with teammate Babar Azam after dismissing Vikramjit Singh during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Netherlands at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on October 06, 2023 in Hyderabad. - ICC

KARACHI: Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan has been named in the Desert Vipers squad for the upcoming third edition of the Global Super League (GSL), scheduled from July 23 to August 1.

The squad features a blend of international talent from around the world, including New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell and USA’s Andries Gous among the top-order batting options.

Desert Vipers will be led by Chris Green, who also features in the all-rounders’ unit alongside Shadab Khan and Khuzaima Bin Tanveer.

Shadab has previously featured in several franchise leagues worldwide, including the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), Lanka Premier League (LPL), ILT20, The Hundred, Major League Cricket (MLC), Big Bash League (BBL) and Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

The leg-spinning all-rounder is also among the most successful captains in Islamabad United’s history, having guided them to a Pakistan Super League (PSL) title in the ninth edition.

He has registered 40 wins from 69 matches as captain, with a win percentage of 57.97.

Shadab Khan is one of the most influential all-rounders in PSL history, having scored 1,486 runs in 98 matches at a strike rate of 142.20 with nine half-centuries, while also taking 112 wickets, making him the third-highest wicket-taker in the tournament’s history.

For the unversed, the upcoming edition of the GSL will feature five teams competing in 11 matches, all scheduled to be played at Providence Stadium in Guyana.

Desert Vipers squad for GSL 2026: Andries Gous, Vritty Aravind, Zachary Carter, Bevon Jacobs, Kyle Mayers, Daryl Mitchell, Shadab Khan, Sanjay Pahal, Khuzaima Bin Tanveer, Chris Green (c), Jason Behrendorff, Khary Pierre, Ramon Simmonds and Mattiullah Khan.