Peshawar Zalmi-bound James Vince lands in Karachi for PSL 11

England batter James Vince has arrived in Karachi and joined the Peshawar Zalmi squad for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 on April 13, 2026. — X/@PeshawarZalmi

KARACHI: England’s established batter James Vince has arrived in Karachi and joined the Peshawar Zalmi squad for the ongoing 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 11), ahead of their crucial match against Multan Sultans at the National Bank Stadium on Monday.

The announcement was made by the franchise on their official social media handle, confirming the arrival of the top-order batter with the caption: “Zalmi fans, you asked for @vincey14 and he’s here. Let’s welcome him.”

Vince was picked by the 2017 champions at the historic players auction in February for Rs30 million, but the 35-year-old missed Zalmi's first five matches, raising doubts regarding his availability for the side in the ongoing eight-team tournament.

The right-handed batter's inclusion will serve as a major boost for Zalmi, who hold the top spot in the PSL 11 standings with nine points in five matches, and next face second-placed Multan Sultans here at the National Bank Stadium on Monday.

For the unversed, Vince has been one of the most regular overseas players of the marquee league, having represented three teams – Karachi Kings, Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans – across eight editions.

The right-handed batter is also among the top 10 leading run-scorers in the history of the league, having accumulated 1544 runs in 56 innings at a decent average of 29.69 and a strike rate of 139.35 with the help of one century and seven fifties.

Peshawar Zalmi squad for PSL 11: Babar Azam (c), Sufiyan Muqeem, Abdul Samad, Ali Raza, Aaron Hardie, Aamir Jamal, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Haris, Khalid Usman, Abdul Subhan, Tanzid Hasan, Michael Bracewell, Kusal Mendis, Iftikhar Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Kashif Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani, Farhan Yousuf, Brian Bennett, Mohammad Basit, James Vince and Shoriful Islam.