Wahab Riaz pushes for women’s T20 league before Zimbabwe series

Former Pakistan pacer and current mentor of the Pakistan women’s cricket team, Wahab Riaz, speaks during an exclusive interview with Geo News in Lahore on April 13, 2026. — File

LAHORE: Wahab Riaz, mentor of the Pakistan women’s cricket team, has stressed the importance of the upcoming home series against Zimbabwe, calling it a crucial assignment for his side.

Speaking to Geo News, the former fast bowler underscored the urgent need to launch a women’s T20 league in Pakistan.

He also advocated for greater participation of Pakistani players in overseas leagues, noting that such exposure would provide valuable learning opportunities for female cricketers.

The Zimbabwe women’s team is touring Pakistan for the first time, with the opening ODI scheduled for 4 May while the second and third match will proceed as per the previously announced schedule on May 6 and May 9 respectively.

The T20I series will follow at the same venue, with matches scheduled for May 12, 14 and 15. All three fixtures will begin at 7:30pm local time.

Wahab highlighted that the ODI leg of the series carries added significance as part of the ICC Women’s Championship, offering vital ranking points. Meanwhile, the T20 matches will serve as key preparation ahead of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

Backing the establishment of a domestic women’s T20 league, Wahab said it would enable local players to share dressing rooms with international stars on home soil.

“They will learn a great deal from that experience, and the standard of cricket will improve,” he said, reiterating the need for Pakistani players to feature in foreign leagues as well.

Commenting on the T20 World Cup in England, he urged the team not to be overly concerned about a challenging group draw.

“We must not focus on the group; we simply need to believe in ourselves. T20 is a format where any team can beat another on their day,” he remarked.

The former pacer also identified fitness and fielding as key areas requiring improvement. Training camps were initially held in Karachi and later in Lahore to address these concerns.

“The improvement in performances is largely due to enhanced fitness levels. We are also working on mental strength and game awareness, which had been lacking,” he added.

Wahab further pointed out the limited match exposure available to women cricketers compared to their male counterparts.

“They lack exposure, and when they step into international cricket, the shortage of match experience affects their decision-making. Players often lack the self-belief required to execute their skills,” he concluded.