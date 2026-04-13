WATCH: Asif Mehmood dodges Pakistan return question with 'no answer' response

Hyderabad Kingsmen pacer Asif Mehmood pictured while bowling during their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 match against Islamabad United here at the National Bank stadium in Karachi on April 12, 2026. - PSL

KARACHI: Hyderabad Kingsmen pacer Asif Mehmood gave a cryptic “no answer” response when asked about a potential return to the Pakistan national team, following his side’s victory over Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 11 at the National Bank Stadium on Sunday.

During an on-pitch interview with presenter Zainab Abbas and former Pakistan women’s captain Sana Mir, Mehmood was reminded of his previous appearances for the Pakistan Under-19 side.

“We have seen that you have played for Pakistan at Under-19 level. Can we expect you to come back to us?” Abbas asked.

Mehmood simply replied: “No answer.”

Sana Mir: Can you play again for Pakistan?



Asif Mehmood: Not Answer 🤯 pic.twitter.com/kUMkKz8HfP — Ahtasham Riaz (@ahtashamriaz22) April 12, 2026

Sana Mir described the response as “very sensible,” adding: “I see it as a sensible response. Do you remember, Zainab, you and I were sitting together when Usman Khan scored a hundred and gave a similar reply when asked the same question. It’s almost like giving no answer, but we understood. We want you to do well for your franchise, and we will see what happens next.”

Mehmood first earned a call-up to the Pakistan Under-19 squad in December 2014 for the tour of Kenya. He played all three matches of the ODI series against Kenya Under-19s, contributing with both bat and ball in limited opportunities.

In the second ODI on 7 December 2014, he produced a standout bowling performance, taking four wickets to dismantle the Kenyan batting line-up and help secure a victory for Pakistan.

With the bat, he scored six runs across two innings at a strike rate of 150.00, often batting lower down the order. Those youth experiences helped hone his skills as a right-arm medium-pace bowler, as reflected in his continued wicket-taking ability in domestic cricket.

For the unversed, the 30-year-old impressed on his PSL debut, producing a match-winning spell of four wickets in two overs, playing a key role in Hyderabad’s win over Islamabad United.

Opting to field first, Kingsmen captain Marnus Labuschagne saw his decision pay off as the bowlers restricted Islamabad United to 153/9 in 20 overs, despite solid contributions from New Zealand duo Devon Conway and Mark Chapman.

Conway top-scored with a fluent 45 off 31 balls, striking seven fours, while Chapman added 42 from 30 deliveries. Sameer Minhas (22) and Mohammad Faiq (18) were the only other batters to reach double figures.

Mehmood starred with the ball, claiming four wickets, while Mohammad Ali took two. Glenn Maxwell also chipped in with a wicket.

In reply, Hyderabad Kingsmen chased down the 154-run target with four wickets in hand and 11 balls to spare, thanks to an unbeaten half-century from Labuschagne.

The skipper anchored the innings with an unbeaten 61 off 53 balls, including six boundaries. He was well supported by Maaz Sadaqat (30) and Saim Ayub (35), before sharing a decisive unbeaten stand with Glenn Maxwell, who struck 21 off just nine deliveries.

For Islamabad United, stand-in captain Chris Green and Faheem Ashraf picked up two wickets each.